TensionTaiwanese R&B group. Formed 2001
2001
Tension Biography (Wikipedia)
Tension is a Taiwanese R&B, pop music, and a cappella group that consists of five members. The band was first signed by Shock Records, then signed by record label EMI Taiwan.
Your Sunshine
Tension
Your Sunshine
Your Sunshine
Last played on
Hard Life
Tension
Hard Life
Hard Life
Performer
Last played on
16's All Round
Syco
16's All Round
16's All Round
Last played on
