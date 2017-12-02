Paul PenaBorn 26 January 1950. Died 1 October 2005
Paul Pena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58ba1601-bb11-4385-ae35-a373c9e018e9
Paul Pena Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul J. Pena (January 26, 1950 – October 1, 2005) was a blind American singer, songwriter and guitarist of Cape Verdean descent.
His music from the first half of his career touched on Delta blues, jazz, morna, flamenco, folk and rock and roll. Pena is probably best known for writing the song "Jet Airliner," a major 1977 hit for the Steve Miller Band and a staple of classic rock radio; and for appearing in the 1999 documentary film Genghis Blues, wherein he displayed his abilities in the field of Tuvan throat singing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Pena Tracks
Sort by
I'm Gonna Make It Alright
Paul Pena
I'm Gonna Make It Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Make It Alright
Last played on
I Woke Up This Morning
Paul Pena
I Woke Up This Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Woke Up This Morning
Last played on
When I'm Gone
Paul Pena
When I'm Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm Gone
Last played on
My Adorable One
Paul Pena
My Adorable One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Adorable One
Last played on
Lullaby
Paul Pena
Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Gonna Move
Paul Pena
Gonna Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gonna Move
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paul Pena
Paul Pena Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist