Amanda Roocroft Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Jane Roocroft (born 9 February 1966) is an English operatic soprano, who in the course of a 25-year career has sung leading roles in the opera houses of Europe and North America.
She is also a voice professor at London's Royal College of Music and a Fellow of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester where she herself had trained as a singer. She also became a visiting tutor at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in 2018. Roocroft was the winner of the 2007 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera for her performance in the title role of Jenůfa at the English National Opera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amanda Roocroft Tracks
Rusalka's Song To The Moon
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Serenade to Music
Artemisia (Entro quest'anima)
Il Sacrificio D'Abramo - Oratorio
Jerusalem
The language of flowers
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Fiona Janes, Ludwig van Beethoven, Amanda Roocroft, John Mark Ainsley, Neal Davies & Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Serenade to Music (ending)
Jerusalem
Che Il Bel Sogno
4 Cabaret songs for voice and piano
The King's Way
Doretta's Dream Song (La Rondine)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 55: Britten – Peter Grimes
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-24T15:55:47
24
Aug
2012
Proms 2011: Prom 41: Joby Talbot & Britten
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-14T15:55:47
14
Aug
2011
Proms 2010: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-17T15:55:47
17
Jul
2010
Proms 2008: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-21T15:55:47
21
Aug
2008
Proms 2007: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-18T15:55:47
18
Aug
2007
