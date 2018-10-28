Amanda Jane Roocroft (born 9 February 1966) is an English operatic soprano, who in the course of a 25-year career has sung leading roles in the opera houses of Europe and North America.

She is also a voice professor at London's Royal College of Music and a Fellow of the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester where she herself had trained as a singer. She also became a visiting tutor at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in 2018. Roocroft was the winner of the 2007 Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera for her performance in the title role of Jenůfa at the English National Opera.