Percy. Active in UK 1996-present. Formed 1 May 1996
Percy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01jwytg.jpg
1996-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58b61af3-7bc8-481e-939c-c6e862bf0939
Percy Biography (Wikipedia)
Percy, also known as The Nielsens, is a British post-punk band from York. The band is best known for drummer Hugh Whitaker, who was a member of the band from 1997 to 2004, and for their single Donny Rednecks which featured in Steve Lamacq's Single of the Week column in Melody Maker in 1999.
Percy Tracks
Going Off On One
Percy
Going Off On One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwytg.jpglink
Going Off On One
Last played on
A New Kind Of Discipline
Percy
A New Kind Of Discipline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwytg.jpglink
King of California
Percy
King of California
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwytg.jpglink
King of California
Last played on
D Double E (Oscar Luweez Remix)
Percy
D Double E (Oscar Luweez Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwytg.jpglink
D Double E (Oscar Luweez Remix)
Last played on
an anthem for wasted youth
Percy
an anthem for wasted youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwytg.jpglink
an anthem for wasted youth
Last played on
Noel Edmonds Ruined My Life
Percy
Noel Edmonds Ruined My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jwytg.jpglink
Percy Links
