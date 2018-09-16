HONNE
Honne (stylised as HONNE) is an English electronic music duo formed in 2014 in Bow, London, consisting of James Hatcher (producer) and Andy Clutterbuck (singer, producer) who both write, record and produce the music. The band released their first two EPs, Warm on a Cold Night and All in the Value, on Super Recordings in 2014. In 2015 they released their third EP, Coastal Love, on their own imprint Tatemae Recordings. Their debut studio album Warm on a Cold Night was released on 22 July 2016 through Tatemae Recordings.
HONNE - All In The Value
2014-12-01
The featured BBC Introducing track on the Radio 1 playlist from December 1st 2014.
HONNE - All In The Value
Feels So Good (feat. Anna of the North)
HONNE
Feels So Good (feat. Anna of the North)
Feels So Good (feat. Anna of the North)
Feels So Good
HONNE
Feels So Good
Feels So Good
Me And You
HONNE
Me And You
Me And You
Forget Me Not
HONNE
Forget Me Not
Forget Me Not
Day 1
HONNE
Day 1
Day 1
Shrink
HONNE
Shrink
Shrink
Me & You (feat. Tom Misch)
HONNE
Me & You (feat. Tom Misch)
Me & You (feat. Tom Misch)
Sometimes
HONNE
Sometimes
Sometimes
Just Dance
HONNE
Just Dance
Just Dance
Warm On A Cold Night (feat. Amine)
HONNE
Warm On A Cold Night (feat. Amine)
Warm On A Cold Night (feat. Amine)
Gone Are The Days (Mxxwll remix)
HONNE
Gone Are The Days (Mxxwll remix)
Gone Are The Days (Mxxwll remix)
Someone That Loves You (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
Izzy Bizu
Someone That Loves You (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
Someone That Loves You (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
Loud Places (Radio 1 Piano Session, 12 Jan 2016)
HONNE
Loud Places (Radio 1 Piano Session, 12 Jan 2016)
Gone Are The Days (Radio 1 Piano Session, 12 Jan 2016)
HONNE
Gone Are The Days (Radio 1 Piano Session, 12 Jan 2016)
Good Together
HONNE
Good Together
Good Together
Someone That Loves You
HONNE
Someone That Loves You
Someone That Loves You
One At A Time Please
HONNE
One At A Time Please
One At A Time Please
FHKD
HONNE
FHKD
FHKD
Gone Are The Days - Radio 2 Session - RX 13/07/2016
HONNE
Gone Are The Days - Radio 2 Session - RX 13/07/2016
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) - Radio 2 Session - RX 13/07/2016
HONNE
Send My Love (To Your New Lover) - Radio 2 Session - RX 13/07/2016
26
May
2019
HONNE, Beach House, Metronomy, Toro y Moi, Kurt Vile, Christine and the Queens, Maribou State, Cuco, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Rina Sawayama, Ezra Collective and Baloji
Victoria Park, London, UK
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
