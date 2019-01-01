Lukas Graham ForchhammerFrontsinger of the band "Lukas Graham". Born 18 September 1988
Lukas Graham Forchhammer
1988-09-18
Lukas Graham Forchhammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Lukas Forchhammer is a Danish singer, songwriter and former actor. He is the lead singer for the Danish band Lukas Graham. As a child, Forchhammer starred in the Danish family movie series Krummerne.
