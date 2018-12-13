ToyaUS pop/R&B singer. Born 1983
Toya
1983
Toya Biography (Wikipedia)
LaToya "Toya" Martin[citation needed] (born LaToya Lacole Rodriguez; July 22, 1983), better known by her stage name, Toya, is an American R&B singer from St. Louis, Missouri, best known for her 2001 song, "I Do!!", which reached number 16 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
Toya Tracks
Hey Ma (feat. Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Toya)
Cam’ron
Hey Ma (feat. Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Toya)
Hey Ma (feat. Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Toya)
