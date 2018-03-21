Dave PeggBorn 2 November 1947
Dave Pegg (born 2 November 1947) is an English multi-instrumentalist and record producer, primarily a bass guitarist. He is the longest-serving member of the pre-eminent British folk rock band Fairport Convention and has been bassist with a number of important folk and rock groups including the Ian Campbell Folk Group and Jethro Tull. He has appeared on some of the most significant albums of his era, as well as undertaking solo projects. His style of playing bass has been particularly influential in folk rock music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Northern Sky
John Cale
Northern Sky
Northern Sky
Last played on
Donegan's Gone
Dave Pegg
Donegan's Gone
Donegan's Gone
Performer
Last played on
Don't Want To Know
John Martyn
Don't Want To Know
Don't Want To Know
Last played on
Level Pegging
Dave Pegg
Level Pegging
Level Pegging
Last played on
