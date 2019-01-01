Julimar Santos Oliveira Neponucemo (born 27 April 1985), better known by his stage name J-Son, is a Brazilian-born Swedish rapper and songwriter. He came to Göteborg, Sweden with his mother when he was 5 years old. He is signed to EMI Music Publishing.

The Brazilian-Swedish, J-Son started his career with 'Lookie Lookie' and 'Pretty Boy' 2008..

J-Son has opened acts to artists such as Fabolous, 50 Cent Joe Budden, Lady Gaga and Musiq Soulchild.