J‐SonBrazilian-born Swedish rapper & songwriter. Born 27 April 1985
J‐Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58a6981d-8693-46e8-97b7-62bb187b979d
J‐Son Biography (Wikipedia)
Julimar Santos Oliveira Neponucemo (born 27 April 1985), better known by his stage name J-Son, is a Brazilian-born Swedish rapper and songwriter. He came to Göteborg, Sweden with his mother when he was 5 years old. He is signed to EMI Music Publishing.
The Brazilian-Swedish, J-Son started his career with 'Lookie Lookie' and 'Pretty Boy' 2008..
J-Son has opened acts to artists such as Fabolous, 50 Cent Joe Budden, Lady Gaga and Musiq Soulchild.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
J‐Son Tracks
Sort by
J‐Son Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist