TyDi (born Tyson Illingworth, 31 May 1987) is an Australian songwriter, record producer and DJ specializing in electronic dance music. Originally from Queensland, tyDi was signed by Armin van Buuren's Armada label at 17 and was Australia's No.1 DJ in 2008 and 2009, the youngest winner of this award.

Unbeknownst to his parents, Tyson was competing in every DJ competition he could starting at age 16. However, since he was too young to enter the club legally, he enlisted the help of his older siblings to take him to the events. The risk was worth the reward as Tyson won his first career DJ competition at 16 under the alias tyDi, and from then on the alias stuck.

After high school, tyDi applied to study at the Queensland Conservatorium of Music. He was accepted as one of 3000 applicants for the potential 30 seats in the program, and graduated with a Bachelor of Music Technology. In 2009, his first album, Look Closer, reached No. 2 in the Australian Dance charts and in 2010 he won "Best Break-Through DJ" at the International Dance Music Awards (IDMA) in Miami, receiving the award from Tiësto. His second album Shooting Stars was released in 2011. It reached No.1 on the Australian, Canadian, Finnish and UK iTunes Dance charts and No.4 in the USA. Between 2008-12 tyDi was included in the annual DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, with his highest position at No. 48 in 2011.