1990-06-16
John William Peter Newman (born 16 June 1990) is an English musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known for the track "Love Me Again" which peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart in July 2013 as well as co-writing and singing on Rudimental's 2012 singles "Feel the Love" and "Not Giving In", which peaked at number one and number 14 on the chart, respectively. In 2014, he featured in the Calvin Harris single "Blame" which topped the UK charts.
At the 2014 Brit Awards, Newman was nominated for three Brit Awards, including for British Male Solo Artist. As of February 2014, Newman has sold over 1.3 million records in the UK alone.
‘Who better to play guitar on the track than Nile Rodgers?’ – Sigala and John Newman recruit a music legend
'I didn't sign up for this!' - John Newman surprises Sophie, one of his biggest fans!
John Newman talks 'Revolve' with Steve Wright
John Newman - Tracks of My Years
John Newman chats to Charlie Sloth
Come And Get It
John Newman
Come And Get It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyfnx.jpglink
Come And Get It
Last played on
Feel The Love (feat. John Newman)
Rudimental
Feel The Love (feat. John Newman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l4zfx.pnglink
Feel The Love (feat. John Newman)
Last played on
Love Me Again
John Newman
Love Me Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv1wj.jpglink
Love Me Again
Last played on
Losing Sleep
John Newman
Losing Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ngwkl.jpglink
Losing Sleep
Last played on
Blame (feat. John Newman)
Calvin Harris
Blame (feat. John Newman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0260ryj.jpglink
Blame (feat. John Newman)
Last played on
Not Giving In (feat. John Newman & Alex Clare)
Rudimental
Not Giving In (feat. John Newman & Alex Clare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv74v.jpglink
Not Giving In (feat. John Newman & Alex Clare)
Last played on
Cheating
John Newman
Cheating
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01g2l3v.jpglink
Cheating
Last played on
Fire In Me
John Newman
Fire In Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063933h.jpglink
Fire In Me
Last played on
Proms 2015: Prom 16: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egm4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-29T16:49:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02xp8vs.jpg
29
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 16: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Music Awards: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb2nc8
Earl's Court, London
2014-12-11T16:49:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02dt08p.jpg
11
Dec
2014
BBC Music Awards: 2014
Earl's Court, London
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/a66zp6
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-12T16:49:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021bhl0.jpg
12
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/avwq2m
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T16:49:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021rtw5.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/abfq2m
Glasgow
2014-05-25T16:49:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt6d8.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
