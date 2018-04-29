SpirogyraUK folk/prog. Formed 1967
Spirogyra
1967
Spirogyra Biography (Wikipedia)
Spirogyra are a British folk/prog band that recorded three albums between 1971 and 1973, with further original albums in 2009 and 2011.
Spirogyra Tracks
Captains Log
Island
Island
At Home In The World
At Home In The World
Old Boot Wine
Old Boot Wine
