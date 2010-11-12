The SnakesFormed 1997. Disbanded 1999
The Snakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/589a9164-518f-47a6-a233-2dfaca970195
The Snakes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Snakes were a British-Norwegian hard rock band, formed by former Whitesnake members Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody in 1997. The line-up consisted of guitarists Marsden and Moody with Norwegian musicians, vocalist Jørn Lande, bassist Sid Ringsby, who later joined the Norwegian band TNT, and drummer Willy Bendiksen. The band released one live album, one studio album and broke up in 1999.
The Snakes Tracks
Amaretto
The Snakes
Amaretto
Amaretto
What Have I Done To You
The Snakes
What Have I Done To You
What Have I Done To You
We Can Fly
The Snakes
We Can Fly
We Can Fly
Wasting Time
The Snakes
Wasting Time
Wasting Time
Last played on
Refrigerator Blues
The Snakes
Refrigerator Blues
Refrigerator Blues
Last played on
Interview
The Snakes
Interview
Interview
Last played on
