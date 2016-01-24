Chicago Mass ChoirFormed 1988
Chicago Mass Choir
1988
Chicago Mass Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chicago Mass Choir is an American gospel choir from Chicago, Illinois.
The ensemble was founded in 1988 by James C. Chambers, who was also the founder of the Ecclesiastes Community Choir. Their debut album was issued in 1991; that year they were named Best New Artist at the Gospel Music Excellence Awards. The following year they won the award for Song of the Year for "I Can Go to the Rock". They released several commercially successful albums over the course of the 1990s and 2000s. Percy Gray also is part of the Chicago Mass Choir.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Chicago Mass Choir Tracks
What a Fellowship
Chicago Mass Choir
What a Fellowship
What a Fellowship
Last played on
Lord we Come to Give you Praise
Chicago Mass Choir
Lord we Come to Give you Praise
Lord we Come to Give you Praise
Last played on
HE CAN WALK IT OUT
Chicago Mass Choir
HE CAN WALK IT OUT
HE CAN WALK IT OUT
Last played on
WHATEVER YOU WANT (GOD'S GOT IT)
Chicago Mass Choir
WHATEVER YOU WANT (GOD'S GOT IT)
WHATEVER YOU WANT (GOD'S GOT IT)
Last played on
Lord We Come To Praise You
Chicago Mass Choir
Lord We Come To Praise You
Lord We Come To Praise You
Last played on
Lord Make me a Vessel
Chicago Mass Choir
Lord Make me a Vessel
Lord Make me a Vessel
Last played on
