Marc Veira (born 17 March 1980), better known by his stage name, Flowdan, is an English grime MC and record producer from Bow and Poplar, East London. He was a founding member of Roll Deep up until their ongoing hiatus, and was also responsible for naming the group. In 2015, he founded his own record label, SpentShell, which has since signed YGG and GHSTLY XXVII to its roster.