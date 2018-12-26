Flowdan
1980-03-17
Marc Veira (born 17 March 1980), better known by his stage name, Flowdan, is an English grime MC and record producer from Bow and Poplar, East London. He was a founding member of Roll Deep up until their ongoing hiatus, and was also responsible for naming the group. In 2015, he founded his own record label, SpentShell, which has since signed YGG and GHSTLY XXVII to its roster.
Round Here (feat. Giggs & Flowdan)
Lethal Bizzle
Pow! (Forward) (feat. Fumin, D Double E, Napper, Jamakabi, Neeko & Flowdan)
Lethal Bizzle
Flowdan Dub
Flowdan
Shell A Verse
Flowdan
Horror Show Style vs. Topper Top (Freeza Chin Special) (feat. Freeza Chin)
Flowdan
Move Up (feat. D Double E)
Flowdan
Blackout (feat. GHSTLY XXVII & Nasty Jack)
Flowdan
Rudeboy (feat. Meridian Dan)
Flowdan
Rudeboy Style (feat. Meridian Dan)
Flowdan
Never Invited (Lewi Remix) (feat. Flowdan & Novelist)
Manga Saint Hilare
Never Invited (feat. Flowdan & Novelist)
Manga Saint Hilare
