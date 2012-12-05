EmpireHard Rock, Heavy Metal, Germany. Formed 2000
Empire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58998554-30d1-4ad5-9f70-d5a330490d7d
Empire Biography (Wikipedia)
Empire is a British-German metal band founded in 2000 by former Majesty guitarist, Rolf Munkes.
Munkes was joined by bassist Neil Murray, singer Lance King and drummer Gerald Kloos. The band recorded their first album Hypnotica in 2001. In 2003, Munkes published another album, with the addition of ex-Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin on vocals and keyboardist Don Airey. The album was called Trading Souls. Airey left the band before the recording of the third Empire album, The Raven Ride (2006). With the exception of Airey and the new drummer André Hilgers, the line up of the band was identical to Trading Souls. For the 2007 album Chasing Shadows, Munkes employed a new singer, Doogie White.
