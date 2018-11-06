Paul DavisAmerican singer. Born 21 April 1948. Died 22 April 2008
Paul Lavon Davis (April 21, 1948 – April 22, 2008) was an American singer and songwriter, best known for his radio hits and solo career which started worldwide in 1970. His career encompassed soul, country, and pop. His most successful songs are 1977's "I Go Crazy", a #7 pop hit which once held the record for the longest chart run on the Billboard Hot 100, and 1982's "'65 Love Affair", which at #6 is his highest-charting single. In the mid-1980s, he also had two country #1 hits as a guest vocalist on songs by Marie Osmond and Tanya Tucker.
Sweet Life
Paul Davis
Sweet Life
Sweet Life
Last played on
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
Tanya Tucker
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
I Won't Take Less Than Your Love
Last played on
I Go Crazy
Paul Davis
I Go Crazy
I Go Crazy
Last played on
