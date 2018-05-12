Dschinghis Khan (known in some countries as Genghis Khan) is a German pop band originally formed in Munich in 1979 to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Dschinghis Khan", which was written and produced by Ralph Siegel with lyrics by Bernd Meinunger. In 2018, there have been two groups with the name, the one led by original members Henriette Strobel and Edina Pop, and a more current group led by original member Wolfgang Heichel and Stefan Track, who replaced the late Louis Potgieter in the 2005 reunion concert.