Broken Brass Ensemble
Broken Brass Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58961d39-ca7f-4af7-a52f-e41f0ce43a9c
Broken Brass Ensemble Tracks
Sort by
Cuzco
Broken Brass Ensemble
Cuzco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuzco
Last played on
Got The Funk
Broken Brass Ensemble
Got The Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got The Funk
Last played on
Crazy LA Blues
Broken Brass Ensemble
Crazy LA Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy LA Blues
Last played on
Peas
Broken Brass Ensemble
Peas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peas
Last played on
Bermuda
Broken Brass Ensemble
Bermuda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bermuda
Last played on
Brass Brothers
Broken Brass Ensemble
Brass Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brass Brothers
Last played on
Big Chief
Broken Brass Ensemble
Big Chief
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Chief
Last played on
Upcoming Events
6
Feb
2019
Broken Brass Ensemble
The Borderline, London, UK
7
Feb
2019
Broken Brass Ensemble
Thekla, Bristol, UK
8
Feb
2019
Broken Brass Ensemble
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
9
Feb
2019
Broken Brass Ensemble
24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool, UK
10
Feb
2019
Broken Brass Ensemble
Cobolt Studios, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Back to artist