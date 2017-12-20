Angelo BadalamentiBorn 22 March 1937
Angelo Badalamenti
1937-03-22
Angelo Badalamenti Biography (Wikipedia)
Angelo Badalamenti (born March 22, 1937) is an American composer, best known for his work scoring films for director David Lynch, notably Blue Velvet, the Twin Peaks saga (1990–1992, 2017), The Straight Story and Mulholland Drive. Badalamenti received the 1990 Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for his "Twin Peaks Theme", and has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Soundtrack Awards and the Henry Mancini Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.
Angelo Badalamenti Performances & Interviews
Angelo Badalamenti Tracks
Laura Palmer's Theme
Angelo Badalamenti
Laura Palmer’s Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laura Palmer’s Theme
Last played on
The City of Lost Children
Angelo Badalamenti
The City of Lost Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling
Angelo Badalamenti
Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling
Last played on
Audrey's Dance
Angelo Badalamenti
Audrey's Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053dm2z.jpglink
Audrey's Dance
Last played on
Moving Through Time
Angelo Badalamenti
Moving Through Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving Through Time
Last played on
Mulholland Drive
Angelo Badalamenti
Mulholland Drive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mulholland Drive
Last played on
Twin Peaks Theme
Angelo Badalamenti
Twin Peaks Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053dm2z.jpglink
Twin Peaks Theme
Last played on
Questions In A World Of Blue
Julee Cruise
Julee Cruise
Questions In A World Of Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065b546.pnglink
Questions In A World Of Blue
Last played on
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
Angelo Badalamenti
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
Last played on
Frank
Angelo Badalamenti
Frank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frank
Last played on
Blue Velvet (1986): Main Title / Night Streets / Sandy & Jeffrey
Angelo Badalamenti
Blue Velvet (1986): Main Title / Night Streets / Sandy & Jeffrey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Velvet (1986): Main Title / Night Streets / Sandy & Jeffrey
Last played on
Lumberton U.S.A./Going Down To Lincoln - Sound Effects Suite
Angelo Badalamenti
Lumberton U.S.A./Going Down To Lincoln - Sound Effects Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq65g.jpglink
Lumberton U.S.A./Going Down To Lincoln - Sound Effects Suite
Last played on
Mysteries Of Love (French Horn Solo)
Angelo Badalamenti
Mysteries Of Love (French Horn Solo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mysteries Of Love (French Horn Solo)
Last played on
The Dance of the Dream Man
Angelo Badalamenti
The Dance of the Dream Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053dm2z.jpglink
The Dance of the Dream Man
Last played on
Lost Highway (1996) - Haunting and Heartbreaking
Angelo Badalamenti
Lost Highway (1996) - Haunting and Heartbreaking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Highway (1996) - Haunting and Heartbreaking
Orchestra
Last played on
City of Lost Children (1995) - City of Lost Children
Angelo Badalamenti
City of Lost Children (1995) - City of Lost Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City of Lost Children (1995) - City of Lost Children
Orchestra
Last played on
Montage from Twin Peaks
Angelo Badalamenti
Montage from Twin Peaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Montage from Twin Peaks
Last played on
Audrey's Dance
Angelo Badalamenti
Audrey's Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Audrey's Dance
Last played on
Values
Angelo Badalamenti
Values
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Values
Last played on
Fire To The Stars
Angelo Badalamenti
Fire To The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire To The Stars
Last played on
A Foggy Day (In London)
David Bowie
A Foggy Day (In London)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
A Foggy Day (In London)
Last played on
Frank (allan o Blue Velvet)
Angelo Badalamenti
Frank (allan o Blue Velvet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frank (allan o Blue Velvet)
Last played on
Brains Birthday
Angelo Badalamenti
Brains Birthday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brains Birthday
Last played on
Just You
Angelo Badalamenti
Just You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just You
Last played on
THEME - TWIN PEAKS
Angelo Badalamenti
THEME - TWIN PEAKS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THEME - TWIN PEAKS
Last played on
Fire walk With Me
Angelo Badalamenti
Fire walk With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lumbertown USA
Angelo Badalamenti
Lumbertown USA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lumbertown USA
Last played on
Blue Velvet Main Title
Angelo Badalamenti
Blue Velvet Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
