Robert GambillBorn 31 March 1955
Robert Gambill
1955-03-31
Robert Gambill Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Gambill (born March 31, 1955 in Indianapolis) is an opera singer (Heldentenor).
Robert Gambill Tracks
Manon Lescaut - Act 1
Giacomo Puccini
Tristan und Isolde (excerpt)
Richard Wagner
Donnerstag Aus Licht -Michael's Youth (Act 1 scene 2)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
