Keter BettsBorn 25 July 1928. Died 6 August 2005
Keter Betts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-07-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58918e38-2e23-4645-aba6-a2aed50440db
Keter Betts Biography (Wikipedia)
William Thomas "Keter" Betts (July 22, 1928 – August 6, 2005) was an American jazz double bassist. Born in Port Chester, New York, he was nicknamed "Keter", a short form of the word mosquito.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keter Betts Tracks
Sort by
The Man I Love
Ella Fitzgerald
The Man I Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
The Man I Love
Last played on
Mama I'll Be Home Someday
Charlie Byrd
Mama I'll Be Home Someday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama I'll Be Home Someday
Last played on
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Earl Bostic
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvbg.jpglink
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Last played on
Back to artist