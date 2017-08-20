Wilson Jermaine HerediaBorn 2 December 1971
Wilson Jermaine Heredia
1971-12-02
Wilson Jermaine Heredia Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilson Jermaine Heredia (born December 2, 1971) is an American actor best known for his portrayal of Angel Dumott Schunard in the Broadway musical Rent, for which he won the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Featured Actor in a musical. Heredia also originated the role at London's Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End theatre district and in the 2005 film adaptation.
Wilson Jermaine Heredia Tracks
Anthony Rapp
