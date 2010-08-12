Kids of 88
Kids of 88
Kids of 88 were a New Zealand new wave duo based in Auckland, consisting of Jordan Arts and Sam McCarthy. They are best known for their 2009 single, "My House". They have since signed through Dryden Street to Sony Music and released the album Sugarpills in August 2010. In 2014, the duo stated that 'the [Kids of 88] project has concluded.'
Tracks
Ribbons Of Light
Kids of 88
Ribbons Of Light
Ribbons Of Light
Last played on
My House
Kids of 88
My House
My House
Last played on
