Ken Nelson (born 6 February 1959 in Liverpool) is an English record producer. After several years working on demos and independent artists, he achieved success with Gomez, and worldwide success with the first Coldplay recording. He has also worked with Badly Drawn Boy, Howling Bells, The Charlatans, Kings of Convenience, The Orange Lights, Ray LaMontagne, Snow Patrol, Paolo Nutini, and Deadbeat Darling.

He has won three US Grammy awards, two Mercury Music Prizes, and was "Music Week" magazine's 'Producer of the Year' in 2003.

The Canadian singer/songwriter Alana Levandoski began recording her second album with producer Ken Nelson in Kelwood, Manitoba, Canada- at a local church in February 2008. Final sessions for her album took place at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, England in April and May 2008.