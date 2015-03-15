Polly and the Billets Doux
Polly and the Billets Doux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/588c0075-b0ad-482e-9602-690a60aa1bd9
Tracks
Sort by
What I've Got Is All Yours
Polly and the Billets Doux
What I've Got Is All Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I've Got Is All Yours
Last played on
Calico Blankets
Polly and the Billets Doux
Calico Blankets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calico Blankets
Last played on
Money Tree
Polly and the Billets Doux
Money Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money Tree
Last played on
Hold Fast
Polly and the Billets Doux
Hold Fast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold Fast
Last played on
Fortune of War (Live in Session)
Polly and the Billets Doux
Fortune of War (Live in Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fortune of War (Live in Session)
Last played on
Sycamore Ships (Live in Session)
Polly and the Billets Doux
Sycamore Ships (Live in Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sycamore Ships (Live in Session)
Last played on
Hymn Song
Polly and the Billets Doux
Hymn Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hymn Song
Last played on
Sycamore Ships
Polly and the Billets Doux
Sycamore Ships
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sycamore Ships
Last played on
I Would Ask
Polly and the Billets Doux
I Would Ask
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Would Ask
Last played on
Cry Cry
Polly and the Billets Doux
Cry Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry Cry
Last played on
To Be A Fighter
Polly and the Billets Doux
To Be A Fighter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Be A Fighter
Last played on
Back To Earth
Polly and the Billets Doux
Back To Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To Earth
Last played on
The Cup & the Lip
Polly and the Billets Doux
The Cup & the Lip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cup & the Lip
Last played on
Follow my Feet
Polly and the Billets Doux
Follow my Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow my Feet
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist