Y Niwl are a surf instrumental band from North Wales, formed in 2009. Its members are Alun Evans (guitar), Llyr Pari (drums), Sion Glyn (bass) and Gruff ab Arwel (organ and guitar). The band's name is pronounced Uh Nule and means 'The Fog' in Welsh. Members of the band have also long played as backing musicians for Gruff Rhys.

