Dora BryanBorn 7 February 1924. Died 23 July 2014
Dora May Broadbent, OBE (7 February 1923 – 23 July 2014), known as Dora Bryan, was an English actress of stage, film and television.
All I Want For Christmas Is A Beatle
If I Were A Fairy
A Little Girl From Little Rock
Hit It Lorraine!
Why Do You Call Me Lily?
Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend
All I Want For Christmas
