Vilhelm EkelundBorn 14 October 1880. Died 3 September 1949
Vilhelm Ekelund
1880-10-14
Vilhelm Ekelund Biography (Wikipedia)
Vilhelm Ekelund (October 14, 1880 – September 3, 1949) was a Swedish poet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Vilhelm Ekelund Tracks
Tre havsvisioner (3 Visions about the sea)
Gösta Nystroem
Tre havsvisioner (3 Visions about the sea)
Tre havsvisioner (3 Visions about the sea)
Last played on
Verlaine-stamning [In the mood of Verlaine]
Hildor Lundvik
Verlaine-stamning [In the mood of Verlaine]
Verlaine-stamning [In the mood of Verlaine]
Singer
Last played on
