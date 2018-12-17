Chris Roberts (born Christian Klusáček; 13 March 1944 – 2 July 2017) was a German schlager singer and actor. He was born in Munich-Schwabing and was married to the singer and actress Claudia Roberts; they often performed on stage together.

Roberts was most popular as a singer in Germany in the 1970s, he charted there with 24 songs between 1968 and 1980. He also acted in a number of films during that time. He represented Luxembourg as a part of a sextet in the Eurovision Song Contest 1985 in which they sang "Children, Kinder, Enfants". They earned 37 points and came 13th place overall. The first two singles Baby's gone and Welchen Weg soll ich gehen (One more mountain to climb) were released with his artist name Chris Robert.