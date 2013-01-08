Mickey AvalonBorn 3 December 1975
Mickey Avalon
Mickey Avalon Biography
Mickey Avalon (born Yeshe Perl; December 3, 1975) is an American rapper from Hollywood, California. His debut self-titled solo album was released Nov. 7, 2006 on Interscope/Shoot to Kill Records in association with MySpace Records. Frequent topics of Avalon's songs are his experiences with substance abuse and prostitution.
Mickey Avalon Tracks
My Dick
Mickey Avalon
My Dick
My Dick
Jane Fonda
Mickey Avalon
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
