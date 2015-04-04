Gene QuillBorn 15 December 1927. Died 8 December 1988
Gene Quill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/587682ab-c034-4411-94d1-b3abcb68d48b
Gene Quill Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Eugene Quill (December 15, 1927 – December 8, 1988) was an American alto saxophonist known for his bebop jazz records with Phil Woods. He and Woods recorded as Phil and Quill. Additionally, he played with the big bands of Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Claude Thornhill and Gerry Mulligan.
Seminal albums include Four Altos with Phil Woods, Hal Stein, and Sahib Shihab, and Phil & Quill, both on Prestige.
In 1988, Gene Quill died at the age of 60 in his hometown of Atlantic City, NJ.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene Quill Tracks
Sort by
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Billie Holiday
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlc9.jpglink
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Last played on
West Side Story
Buddy Rich
West Side Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsh.jpglink
West Side Story
Last played on
Back to artist