Daniel Eugene Quill (December 15, 1927 – December 8, 1988) was an American alto saxophonist known for his bebop jazz records with Phil Woods. He and Woods recorded as Phil and Quill. Additionally, he played with the big bands of Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Claude Thornhill and Gerry Mulligan.

Seminal albums include Four Altos with Phil Woods, Hal Stein, and Sahib Shihab, and Phil & Quill, both on Prestige.

In 1988, Gene Quill died at the age of 60 in his hometown of Atlantic City, NJ.