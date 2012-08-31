Stinking LizavetaFormed 1994
Stinking Lizaveta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5873b20e-347c-4acf-8313-b370bb9f688e
Stinking Lizaveta Biography (Wikipedia)
Stinking Lizaveta is a power trio from Philadelphia that plays heavy instrumental rock. MusicMight categorizes them as "doom jazz".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stinking Lizaveta Tracks
Sort by
Dark Matter
Stinking Lizaveta
Dark Matter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Matter
Last played on
Stinking Lizaveta Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist