Gary Pine, also Gary "Nesta" Pine is a Jamaican singer best known for the vocals on several Bob Sinclar songs, including "Love Generation", "Shining from Heaven", "Miss Me", "Give a Lil' Love", and "Sound of Freedom". He was the frontman of The Wailers Band from 1998 to 2006 (He shares the mic with Marcia Griffiths on the Live in Jamaica album, among others).