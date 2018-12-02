Crouch End Festival Chorus (CEFC) is a symphonic choir based in north London which performs in a range of musical styles, including traditional choral repertoire, contemporary classical, rock, pop and film music.

Led by Musical Director David Temple, the choir has appeared in the BBC Proms concert series and has performed under the baton of conductors including Esa Pekka-Salonen, Semyon Bychkov, Edward Gardner and Valery Gergiev. CEFC also features on the sound track of films and TV series such as Disney’s Prince Caspian and the BBC’s Doctor Who.

CEFC’s patrons include the conductor Sir Mark Elder, bass-baritone Bryn Terfel, film music composers Ennio Morricone and Hans Zimmer, and rock artists Ray Davies and Noel Gallagher, with whom the choir has performed live and in the recording studio.

David Temple was awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours List in January 2018 for his services to music.