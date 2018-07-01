Joan CardenBorn 9 October 1937
Joan Carden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/587013a3-5bb9-4aa0-b8b4-4f7168340b59
Joan Carden Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Carden AO OBE (born 9 October 1937) is an Australian operatic soprano. She has been described as "a worthy successor to Dame Nellie Melba and Dame Joan Sutherland" and was sometimes known as "the other Joan" (a reference to Sutherland and Dame Joan Hammond) or "The People's Diva". She was a Principal Soprano with Opera Australia for 32 years, and was particularly associated with the title roles of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca and Madama Butterfly. However, she sang over 50 other roles, from the 18th century, including virtually all the Mozart heroines, through to works by contemporary composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joan Carden Tracks
Sort by
Non piu, tutto ascoltai...Non temer amato bene, K490
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Non piu, tutto ascoltai...Non temer amato bene, K490
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Non piu, tutto ascoltai...Non temer amato bene, K490
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist