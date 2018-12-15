John Christopher SmithBorn 1712. Died 1795
John Christopher Smith
1712
John Christopher Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
John Christopher Smith (born Johann Christoph Schmidt; 1712, Ansbach – 1795, London) was an English composer who, following in his father's footsteps, became George Frideric Handel's secretary and amanuensis.
'It comes! It comes! It must be death!'
'It comes! It comes! It must be death!'
