Martin Harley
1975
Martin Harley Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Harley is a Group 1 winning Irish jockey.
Martin Harley Performances & Interviews
David White talks to Martin Harley ahead of his performance for BBC Introducing.
Martin Harley
Martin Harley Tracks
Feet Don't Fail Me (BBC Cornwall Live Session)
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
Trouble (BBC Cornwall Live Sesssion)
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
Night Fever
Carol Douglas
One Horse Town
Martin Harley and Daniel Kimbro
Feet Don't Fail Me (BBC Cornwall Live Session 8 Mar 2018)
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
Trouble (Live)
Martin Harley
Feet Don't Fail Me (feat. Jerry Douglas)
Martin Harley
Automatic Life
Martin Harley
Goodnight Irene
Martin Harley
Dancing On The Rocks
Martin Harley
One Horse Town
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
I Need A Friend
Martin Harley
From Hamburg With Love
Martin Harley
Feet Don't Fail Me
Martin Harley
Feet Don't Fail Me Now (Live In Session)
Martin Harley
Gold
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
I Need A Friend
Martin Harley
One For The Road (Live)
Martin Harley
Goodnight Irene
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
Goodnight Irene
Martin Harley and Daniel Kimbro
Blues At My Window
Martin Harley
It's A Leicester Fiesta
Martin Harley
One For The Road (Live)
Martin Harley & Daniel Kimbro
Can't Help Moving
Martin Harley
Can't Help Moving (Live In Session)
Martin Harley And Daniel Kimbro
Cardboard King
Martin Harley And Daniel Kimbro
Goodnight Irene
Martin Harley
Cardboard King
Martin Harley
Upcoming Events
5
Jan
2019
Martin Harley, Twin Bandit, Steph Cameron and Yorkston Thorne Khan
Unknown venue, Belfast, UK
18
Jan
2019
Martin Harley, Dr. Feelgood, FM, Jack Broadbent, Dare, Nine Below Zero, Kim Wilson, The Stumble, Animals and Friends, Storm Warning, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, Mike Ross, rhino's revenge, John Verity Band, STAN the BAND, Sugar Rayford and Lee Ainley's Blues Storm
Butlin's - Skegness, Hull, UK
29
Jan
2019
Martin Harley, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
22
Mar
2019
Martin Harley
Unknown venue, York, UK
2
May
2019
Martin Harley
Blues Bar Tring, Milton Keynes, UK
