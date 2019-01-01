Pooja HegdeIndian model and actress in Telugu and Hindi Films. Born 13 October 1990
Pooja Hegde is an Indian model and film actress who appears mainly in Telugu and Hindi films. A former beauty pageant contestant, she was crowned as the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition, before going on to make her acting debut in Mysskin's Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012). She then featured in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda (2014), while signing on to feature as the lead actress in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro (2016) along with Hritik Roshan.
