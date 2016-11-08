The Third Rail was an American pop/rock group made up of studio musicians briefly popular in the 1960s.

The group had three members: Arthur Resnick, Kris Resnick (Artie's wife), and Joey Levine. Artie had spent years writing Brill Building pop songs, including "Under the Boardwalk" by The Drifters and "Good Lovin'" by The Rascals. Levine had played in local bands in New York City and was still in his teens when the group first recorded together. They only did one live show together, in Cincinnati, though they recorded several singles and a full-length album. In 1967, their single "Run Run Run" reached #53 on the Billboard Hot 100, and that same year the LP Id Music was released on Epic Records.

The last single released under the name Third Rail was issued in 1968, after which Levine went on to sing the tune "Yummy Yummy Yummy" for the Ohio Express. All three members later went on to work as songwriters for Kasenetz & Katz.