David WhitfieldBorn 2 February 1925. Died 16 January 1980
David Whitfield
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060wt05.jpg
1925-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5860f722-3c79-448e-82d9-417f16754b2a
David Whitfield Biography (Wikipedia)
David Whitfield (2 February 1925 – 16 January 1980) was a popular British male tenor vocalist from Hull. He became the first British Artist to have a UK No.1 single in his home country and in the United States at the time with "Cara Mia". He died from a brain haemorrhage in Sydney, Australia, while on tour at the age of 54.
David Whitfield Tracks
Santa Nale
David Whitfield
Santa Nale
Santa Nale
Santo Natale (Merry Christmas)
David Whitfield
Santo Natale (Merry Christmas)
Santo Natale (Merry Christmas)
My Only Love
David Whitfield
My Only Love
My Only Love
Santo Natale
David Whitfield
Santo Natale
Santo Natale
My One True Love
David Whitfield
My One True Love
My One True Love
My Son John
David Whitfield
My Son John
My Son John
William Tell
David Whitfield
William Tell
William Tell
The Book
David Whitfield
The Book
The Book
Mama
David Whitfield
Mama
Mama
My September Love
David Whitfield
My September Love
My September Love
When You Lose The One You Love
David Whitfield
When You Lose The One You Love
When You Lose The One You Love
Cara Mia
David Whitfield
Cara Mia
Cara Mia
The Rudder And The Rock
David Whitfield
The Rudder And The Rock
The Rudder And The Rock
Oh, Tree
David Whitfield
Oh, Tree
Oh, Tree
Trees
David Whitfield
Trees
Trees
William Tell (Theme from TV series)
David Whitfield
William Tell (Theme from TV series)
William Tell (Theme from TV series)
Hear my song, Violetta
David Whitfield
Hear my song, Violetta
Hear my song, Violetta
Answer Me
David Whitfield
Answer Me
Answer Me
Adoration Waltz
David Whitfield
Adoration Waltz
Adoration Waltz
The Truth
David Whitfield
The Truth
The Truth
Beyond The Stars
David Whitfield
Beyond The Stars
Beyond The Stars
Trees (Edit)
David Whitfield
Trees (Edit)
Trees (Edit)
Song Of The Vagabonds
David Whitfield
Song Of The Vagabonds
Song Of The Vagabonds
Everywhere
David Whitfield
Everywhere
Everywhere
Climb Every Mountain
David Whitfield
Climb Every Mountain
Climb Every Mountain
My heart and I
David Whitfield
My heart and I
My heart and I
If I Lost You
David Whitfield
If I Lost You
If I Lost You
Rags to Riches
David Whitfield
Rags to Riches
Rags to Riches
Scotland The Brave
David Whitfield
Scotland The Brave
Scotland The Brave
