Benjamin Hudson McIldowie (born 26 June 1979), better known by his stage name Mr Hudson, is an English musician from Birmingham, England. First rising to prominence in 2006, with Mr Hudson and the Library, Hudson later embarked on a solo career in 2008, when he signed a record deal with American musician Kanye West's GOOD Music label. He was subsequently featured as a prominent composer on West’s 808s & Heartbreak (2008). Hudson later appeared on American rapper Jay-Z’s Top 10 single "Young Forever", from The Blueprint 3 (2009). He would find more solo success on his 2009 album, Straight No Chaser, which spawned the hit single "Supernova".

Establishing his own studio in 2010 Hudson began writing and producing for other acts including Paloma Faith, Alex Clare, Pixie Lott,, and Wretch 32. He then spent most of 2014 in the studio with Duran Duran, working on their album Paper Gods. Since then Hudson has gone on to co-write, produce and/or feature with Future,, DJ Snake, Vic Mensa, and many more. His co-writes with JP Cooper for singles "September Song" and "She's on My Mind" have both sold millions of copies.