Ramon Goose
1977-01-16
Ramon Goose Biography (Wikipedia)
Ramon Goose is an English guitarist, singer and producer, known for his work with the West African Blues Project and the hip hop blues band NuBlues, for his mastery of the slide guitar, and for producing albums for American blues artists. As a solo artist he has toured across the world performing concerts (including performing at Buckingham Palace) and released several albums to critical acclaim.
Journey to Casamance
Modou Touré
Sahara Hands
Ramon Goose
Goin Home
Ramon Goose
Come On In My Kitchen
Ramon Goose
Believe
Ramon Goose
Performer
Police Dog Blues
Ramon Goose
Choose Or Cop Out
Ramon Goose
Zigzag
Ramon Goose
Delta Moon
Ramon Goose
Testify
Ramon Goose
Mansana Blues
Ramon Goose
8
Feb
2019
Ramon Goose, The Mantic Muddlers
Cafe Zee, London, UK
