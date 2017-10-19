Ulan BatorFormed 1993
Ulan Bator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/585ee371-2d25-4268-97ad-e4a13d633f8d
Ulan Bator Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulan Bator is a French experimental post-rock band founded in 1993 by Amaury Cambuzat and Olivier Manchion. They got their name from Ulan Bator, the capital city of Mongolia. They create lengthy instrumental music with influence from industrial and krautrock bands like Can, Neu! and Faust.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ulan Bator Tracks
Sort by
Fakir
Ulan Bator
Fakir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fakir
Last played on
I lost myself in a spinach can
Ulan Bator
I lost myself in a spinach can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I lost myself in a spinach can
Last played on
Ulan Bator Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist