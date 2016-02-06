Shirley MurdockBorn 22 May 1957
Shirley Murdock
1957-05-22
Shirley Murdock Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Murdock (born May 22, 1957) is an American R&B singer-songwriter, who is best known for her 1986 R&B hit single "As We Lay" and for her vocals on Zapp and Roger hit single "Computer Love". Her lead vocal special guest appearance with SmoothJazz artist Ben Tankard, climbed to #1 Gospel and #20 on Billboard Top 200 on WOW Gospel 2006 and is certified Gold. Their collaboration of the Lionel Richie song "Jesus Is Love" is one of the most played songs on Sirius XM Radio gospel channel for eight years since its initial release.
Shirley Murdock Tracks
As We Lay
Shirley Murdock
As We Lay
As We Lay
It's In Your Hands
Shirley Murdock
It's In Your Hands
It's In Your Hands
