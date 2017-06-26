The Emerald Armada
The Emerald Armada Performances & Interviews
Emerald Armada - Like a Dog - My Dearest Friend LIVE
2016-12-14
Across The Line's Track for the Day #398, Wednesday 14th December 2016.
Emerald Armada - Like a Dog - My Dearest Friend LIVE
The Emerald Armada - Hard & Honestly
2016-02-19
ATL's Track for the Day #262, Friday 19th February 2016.
The Emerald Armada - Hard & Honestly
The Emerald Armada Tracks
Way Back Home
Kindred
Like A Dog
Everyone
Last played on
My Dearest Friend
Last played on
Bodies Roll
Last played on
Bodies Roll
Last played on
This House
Last played on
Now Go
Last played on
I Don’t Mind
THE BALLAD OF SETH FORD
Brothers
LET’S GO
Last played on
Spark it Up
Last played on
