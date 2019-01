Caleb Joshua Shomo (born December 1, 1992) is the lead vocalist of hardcore punk band Beartooth, the former lead vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, and early on backing vocalist of metalcore band Attack Attack!, and the owner of Studio Records in Columbus, Ohio. Shomo joined Attack Attack! as keyboardist at 14 years old while maintaining a passion for electronic music and eventually grew into record production by 18.

