Caleb ShomoProducer, vocalist of Beartooth, ex-Attack Attack!. Born 1 December 1992
Caleb Shomo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5855b3ad-3fd5-4df8-bdeb-3385406362ea
Caleb Shomo Biography (Wikipedia)
Caleb Joshua Shomo (born December 1, 1992) is the lead vocalist of hardcore punk band Beartooth, the former lead vocalist, guitarist, keyboardist, and early on backing vocalist of metalcore band Attack Attack!, and the owner of Studio Records in Columbus, Ohio. Shomo joined Attack Attack! as keyboardist at 14 years old while maintaining a passion for electronic music and eventually grew into record production by 18.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caleb Shomo Tracks
Sort by
Ghost In The Mirror
Caleb Shomo
Ghost In The Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost In The Mirror (feat. Caleb Shomo)
Crossfaith
Ghost In The Mirror (feat. Caleb Shomo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mt6.jpglink
Ghost In The Mirror (feat. Caleb Shomo)
Last played on
Back to artist