Emmanuel Top (born 25 October 1971) is a French acid techno music producer. He was popular in the 1990s for his releases on his own record label, Attack Records.

His most famous track is titled "Turkish Bazaar", released in 1994, which contains warped, looping vocal lyrics, originally performed by Jim Morrison in the song "Black Polished Chrome" by The Doors: "The music was new black polished chrome and came over the summer like liquid night." The track contains a sweeping acid bass line using the Roland TB-303 synthesizer and punchy TR-909 kicks.

In 1996, as part of the group B.B.E., he charted two top 5 hits in the United Kingdom with "Seven Days and One Week" and "Flash".