Gene SimmonsRockabilly musician a/k/a Jumpin’ Gene Simmons. Born 10 July 1937. Died 29 August 2006
Gene Simmons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5854a6da-4e3d-4ff6-9827-195e3f07dcaa
Gene Simmons Biography (Wikipedia)
Jumpin' Gene Simmons (July 10, 1933 – August 29, 2006) was an American rockabilly singer and songwriter, best known for his 1964 novelty single "Haunted House".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene Simmons Tracks
Sort by
HAUNTED HOUSE
Gene Simmons
HAUNTED HOUSE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HAUNTED HOUSE
Last played on
Gene Simmons Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Watch an exclusive interview with Alice Cooper
-
Does Alice Cooper regret his on stage antics?
-
Alice Cooper: "We had a world full of Peter Pans and no Captain Hooks..."
-
How did The Beatles inspire Alice Cooper?
-
Alice Cooper's guide to being the eternal rocker!
-
Gene Simmons: "We wear more makeup and high heels than your mummy ever did"
Back to artist