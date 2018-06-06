Positive Noise
Positive Noise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/58536cdc-9371-41c8-8377-2ea77c922be4
Positive Noise Biography (Wikipedia)
Positive Noise were a new wave and synthpop band from Scotland who had a number of indie hits in the 1980s. They released three albums and several singles and were together for over five years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Positive Noise Tracks
Sort by
Treachery (Radio 1 Session, 16 Mar 1981)
Positive Noise
Treachery (Radio 1 Session, 16 Mar 1981)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Treachery (Radio 1 Session, 16 Mar 1981)
Last played on
Give Me Passion
Positive Noise
Give Me Passion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Passion
Last played on
1917 Move To The Beat (Radio 1 Session, 16 Mar 1981)
Positive Noise
1917 Move To The Beat (Radio 1 Session, 16 Mar 1981)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like Property (Radio 1 Session, 16 Mar 1981)
Positive Noise
Love Like Property (Radio 1 Session, 16 Mar 1981)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Lightning Strikes
Positive Noise
When Lightning Strikes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Lightning Strikes
Last played on
Down There - BBC Session 19/08/1980
Positive Noise
Down There - BBC Session 19/08/1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down There - BBC Session 19/08/1980
Last played on
Give Me Passion - BBC Session 19/08/1980
Positive Noise
Give Me Passion - BBC Session 19/08/1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me Passion - BBC Session 19/08/1980
Last played on
Positive Noise Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist